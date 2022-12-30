Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Shares Down 15%

Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 15% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 403.72 ($4.87) and last traded at GBX 435 ($5.25). 45,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 157,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 512 ($6.18).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 429.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 432.38. The company has a market cap of £668.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80.

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

