Starname (IOV) Price Tops $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Starname (IOV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Starname coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Starname has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Starname has a total market capitalization of $320,123.08 and approximately $14.43 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Starname

Starname launched on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official website is starname.me. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Starname Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

