Status Price Tops $0.0184 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $71.97 million and $1.65 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00012487 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00035760 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006022 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00018104 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00227541 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,516,776 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,516,776.1478252 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.01855065 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $1,556,182.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.