Status Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.78 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $72.69 million and $1.78 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00012654 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037276 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00035924 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005924 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018104 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00227244 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,516,776 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,516,776.1478252 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.01855065 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $1,556,182.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.