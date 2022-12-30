Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.49

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$40.49 and traded as high as C$47.75. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$47.55, with a volume of 65,438 shares traded.

SJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$45.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.29.

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$729.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

