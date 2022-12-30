Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 6,187 put options on the company. This is an increase of 53% compared to the average volume of 4,050 put options.

Insider Activity at Workhorse Group

In other Workhorse Group news, CEO Richard F. Dauch bought 50,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,539,599.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Demott sold 27,871 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $67,726.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,197.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workhorse Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,357,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,724,000 after purchasing an additional 280,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,633,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,778,000 after buying an additional 615,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,070,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,292,000 after buying an additional 239,588 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,163,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after buying an additional 30,999 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,446,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 238,031 shares during the period. 32.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:WKHS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.51. 308,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,966,249. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78.

WKHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

