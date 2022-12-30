StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.47. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $27.44.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Altisource Asset Management Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC Get Rating ) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.80% of Altisource Asset Management worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.