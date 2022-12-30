StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE LCI opened at $0.55 on Monday. Lannett has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lannett will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
