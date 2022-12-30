StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lannett Price Performance

NYSE LCI opened at $0.55 on Monday. Lannett has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lannett will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lannett

About Lannett

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lannett by 88.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lannett in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lannett by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 36,690 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Lannett by 12.0% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 465,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Lannett in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

