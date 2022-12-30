StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Price Performance

OPGN opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. OpGen has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Trading of OpGen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in OpGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OpGen by 39.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in OpGen by 571.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of OpGen during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

