StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hill International (NYSE:HIL)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hill International Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77. Hill International has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Hill International alerts:

Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $109.57 million for the quarter. Hill International had a positive return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hill International

Hill International Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Hill International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,646,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Hill International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,974,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Hill International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,835,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Hill International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Hill International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.