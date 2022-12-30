StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LPTH opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. Equities analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 48.8% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 669,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.