StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.
LightPath Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of LPTH opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30.
Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 48.8% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 669,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
