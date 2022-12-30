StockNews.com Lowers AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) to Hold

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ATR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

AptarGroup Trading Down 0.7 %

AptarGroup stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.98. The stock had a trading volume of 172,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,878. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $124.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.13.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola acquired 3,170 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $513,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $910,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in AptarGroup by 61.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AptarGroup by 270.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

