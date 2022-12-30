StockNews.com Lowers Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AXTA. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.96.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AXTA opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

