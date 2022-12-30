StockNews.com Upgrades Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) to “Hold”

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. Farmland Partners has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76. The company has a market cap of $677.93 million, a PE ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmland Partners

About Farmland Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 57,123 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 3,118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 367,954 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

