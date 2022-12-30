StockNews.com Upgrades Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) to “Hold”

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.
Farmland Partners Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. Farmland Partners has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76. The company has a market cap of $677.93 million, a PE ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 0.75.
About Farmland Partners
Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.
