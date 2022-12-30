Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $0.38 on Top Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Stratis has a total market cap of $55.32 million and $1.57 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00002311 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,195.19 or 0.07219960 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001480 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00030658 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00065694 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00056539 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001018 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00024732 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007617 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001596 BTC.
About Stratis
Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 144,585,927 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
