Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.26 Million Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $154.35. 979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,652. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $131.72 and a one year high of $169.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.24.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.