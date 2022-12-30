Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 85,756 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 467,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,756 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 2.2% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $20,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.86. 13,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,237. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.96. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $56.42.

