Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $13.49 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,962 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $183.15. 1,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,155. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.81 and a 200 day moving average of $186.06. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $229.60.

