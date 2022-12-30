Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $29.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.43. The stock had a trading volume of 50,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533,230. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.31.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.