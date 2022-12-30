Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $6.42 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,893 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $129,076,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26,463.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,625 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,943 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.36. 27,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,326. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.31.

