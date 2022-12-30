Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.07% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $15,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,667 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664,130 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,550,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,333,000 after purchasing an additional 340,744 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,950,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,770,000 after buying an additional 572,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,544,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,759,000 after buying an additional 209,120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.86. 13,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,237. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.96.

