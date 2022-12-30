Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 5,461 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.73. 12,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,991. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $325.25.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.