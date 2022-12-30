Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Short Interest Up 2,045.6% in December

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, an increase of 2,045.6% from the November 30th total of 234,900 shares. Approximately 18.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 154,598 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $457,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 39.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 118,878 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Summit Therapeutics Trading Up 9.9 %

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. Summit Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42.

(Get Rating)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.