Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 6,934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 387,083 shares.The stock last traded at $46.52 and had previously closed at $46.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SLF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.66. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 13.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.528 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 205.8% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

