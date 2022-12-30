Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 62 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 165,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Super Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Super Group by 21.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Super Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 793,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 10,004 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Phraction Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Group during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

