Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 62 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 165,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Super Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
Super Group Trading Up 2.8 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01.
Institutional Trading of Super Group
Super Group Company Profile
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Super Group (SGHC)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.