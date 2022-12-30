Sweat Economy Self Reported Market Cap Tops $37.03 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $37.03 million and $1.19 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,008,407,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,612,550,003 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

