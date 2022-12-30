Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Trading Down 1%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as SEK 16.92 and last traded at SEK 16.94. 10,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 106,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at SEK 17.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 174 to SEK 171 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 162 to SEK 165 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 191 to SEK 198 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 195 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of SEK 185.13.

Swedbank AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of SEK 15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of SEK 14.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of SEK 0.44 by SEK 0.04. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 36.28%. The company had revenue of SEK 1.33 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Swedbank AB will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

