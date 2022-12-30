Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) Short Interest Update

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 821,900 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the November 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on SWVL. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Swvl in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Swvl in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Swvl in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Swvl
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Swvl in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Swvl during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Swvl by 370.4% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,138,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 896,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Swvl during the third quarter valued at about $6,985,000. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Swvl Stock Performance
About Swvl
Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swvl (SWVL)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Swvl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swvl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.