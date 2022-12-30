Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) Short Interest Update

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 821,900 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the November 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWVL. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Swvl in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Swvl in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Swvl in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Get Swvl alerts:

Institutional Trading of Swvl

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Swvl in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Swvl during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Swvl by 370.4% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,138,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 896,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Swvl during the third quarter valued at about $6,985,000. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Swvl Stock Performance

About Swvl

NASDAQ:SWVL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,424,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,228. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74. Swvl has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

(Get Rating)

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swvl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swvl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.