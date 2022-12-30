Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.28-$10.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.78 billion-$5.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.68 billion. Synopsys also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.48-$2.53 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $420.55.

Shares of SNPS opened at $321.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.48. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 90.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,353,000 after purchasing an additional 347,807 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Synopsys by 11,272.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,693,000 after buying an additional 162,668 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 57.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 391,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,513,000 after acquiring an additional 143,471 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Synopsys by 19.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 406,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,450,000 after acquiring an additional 66,469 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,767,000 after purchasing an additional 51,733 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

