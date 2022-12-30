Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,400 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 192,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth $53,000. 22.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYPR remained flat at $2.05 during trading on Friday. 15,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,705. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $45.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Read More

