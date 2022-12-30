Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Short Interest Update

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the November 30th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TBLA. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.43.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of Taboola.com stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $3.08. 2,087,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,174. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.26 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.55. Taboola.com has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $332.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.43 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Taboola.com will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.