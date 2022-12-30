TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,700 shares, a growth of 199.8% from the November 30th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TAGOF shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of TAG Immobilien from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TAG Immobilien from €11.00 ($11.70) to €9.00 ($9.57) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TAG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

TAG Immobilien Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAGOF remained flat at $7.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $9.31.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Stories

