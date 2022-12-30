Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF) Short Interest Update

Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the November 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Taikisha Price Performance
Taikisha has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $24.60.
About Taikisha
