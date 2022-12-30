Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the November 30th total of 189,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,135.0 days.

Taisei Price Performance

Shares of Taisei stock remained flat at $32.54 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.45. Taisei has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $32.90.

About Taisei

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and warehouses in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food products, and logistics.

