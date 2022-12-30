Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the November 30th total of 189,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,135.0 days.
Taisei Price Performance
Shares of Taisei stock remained flat at $32.54 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.45. Taisei has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $32.90.
About Taisei
