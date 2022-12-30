Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Buys 1,285 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $6,910,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,020 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.41. The stock had a trading volume of 46,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,260. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.45. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.74 and a 52 week high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $2,501,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 634,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,864,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $2,501,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 634,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,864,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.