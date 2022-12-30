Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Buys 51 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.86.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $1.71 on Friday, reaching $485.34. The stock had a trading volume of 11,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,793. The stock has a market cap of $127.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $351.55 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

