Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 423.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.62. 245,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,616,528. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.40.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.