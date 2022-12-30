Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $235,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,467,984,000 after buying an additional 755,657 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Truist Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after buying an additional 2,110,333 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $765,627,000 after buying an additional 326,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,526,000 after buying an additional 221,798 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TFC traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $43.03. 37,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,628,654. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.14. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TFC shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.97.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

