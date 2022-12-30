Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $471,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 4.7% during the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 26.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 57,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 18,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.20. 33,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,998,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.80.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

