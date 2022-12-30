Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Sells 330 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lowered its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 56.9% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 13.5% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,886. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.89. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $176.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.06). Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.08% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.91%.

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.06.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

