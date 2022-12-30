Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the November 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Target Global Acquisition I Stock Performance

TGAA remained flat at $10.24 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,109. Target Global Acquisition I has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGAA. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Target Global Acquisition I by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 302,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 5.3% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 131,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Global Acquisition I Company Profile

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

