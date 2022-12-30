Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Short Interest Update

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,100 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the November 30th total of 303,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 957.8 days.

Technip Energies Trading Down 0.3 %

THNPF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281. Technip Energies has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $16.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13.

Get Technip Energies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on THNPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Technip Energies from €15.50 ($16.49) to €18.50 ($19.68) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Technip Energies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Technip Energies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Projects Delivery, and Technology, Products and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Technip Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.