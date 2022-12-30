TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Short Interest Update

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TPCS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. 89,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,162. TechPrecision has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter.

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

