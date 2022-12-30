Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, an increase of 195.3% from the November 30th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Temple & Webster Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Temple & Webster Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TPLWF remained flat at $2.97 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95. Temple & Webster Group has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

About Temple & Webster Group

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and home improvement products in Australia. It offers sofas, living room and outdoor furniture, lighting, rugs, baby and kids, cookware, and Christmas décor products. The company operates the Temple & Webster online platform, which offers approximately 200,000 products.

Featured Articles

