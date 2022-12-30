TerraClassicUSD Price Hits $0.0201 on Major Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $196.65 million and $5.13 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00065669 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00056384 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001018 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00024866 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007629 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000224 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003567 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000191 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,804,392,722 coins and its circulating supply is 9,803,446,197 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
