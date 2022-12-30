Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,980,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 31,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEVA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Exor Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at about $92,984,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 705.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,283,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627,252 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,132,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,200 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.8% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,831,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at about $15,342,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,413,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,302,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.99. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 26.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

