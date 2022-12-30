Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Update

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, a drop of 84.9% from the November 30th total of 658,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Thai Beverage Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Get Thai Beverage Public alerts:

Thai Beverage Public Trading Down 2.1 %

Thai Beverage Public stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 29,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,406. Thai Beverage Public has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45.

Thai Beverage Public Company Profile

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products worldwide. It operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. The company offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, fruit flavored drinks, and soft drinks; carbonated soft drinks, tea, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, water, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thai Beverage Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Beverage Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.