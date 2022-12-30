The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, a growth of 315.0% from the November 30th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 833,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,694 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AES by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AES by 13.3% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 171,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in AES in the third quarter worth about $13,625,000. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AES by 1.1% in the third quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AESC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.01. 29,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,330. AES has a 12-month low of $79.83 and a 12-month high of $104.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.7188 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

