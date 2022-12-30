The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,308,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 6.7% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Charles Schwab worth $237,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 49.0% during the third quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 85,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 27,990 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.6% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 9,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.4% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $82.62. The stock had a trading volume of 29,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,161,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $150.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.34. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.