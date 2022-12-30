The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Increased by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,990 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 2.4% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 9,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 77,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $82.62. The stock had a trading volume of 29,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,161,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.34. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Barclays reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

